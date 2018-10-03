Malik condemns Indian forces firing at AJK PM’s helicopter

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and PPP senior leader Senator A. Rehman Malik strongly condemned the firing by Indian forces on the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

He termed it as a cowardly attack by Indian forces to create situation of horror and terror across the Line of Control (LoC) among the poor people of Kashmir. He said that UN in particular and the international community must take serious notice of the incident of firing by Indian forces on the helicopter of AJK PM and constitute a commission to investigate it. He said it is time to expose the real face of India before the world.

Senator A. Rehman Malik was talking to Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider who met him on Tuesday at his residence in Islamabad wherein he was warmly welcomed earlier on his arrival. Rehman Malik said the incident of firing on PM AJK shows the anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmiris mindset of Indian government that despite having advance information about the air-travel of Prime Minster AJK, the Indian Army deliberately opened fire which is against the International Laws.

Both the leader held hours long meeting and discussed in detail the prevailing situation across LoC, Kashmir and problems of the government of AJK and people living there.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider briefed Senator A. Rehman Malik about the problems his government is facing currently and asked for his and Senate support in taking the issues of AJK government with the federal government.

Senator A. Rehman Malik assured PM AJK his full support and said that he and his party (PPP) have always supported the people of Kashmir and Kashmir cause.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for offering his services for Kashmir and Kashmiris. He also discussed with him the share of NFC for AJK which should be enhanced, he emphasized. Rehman Malik demanded of the government to must enhance grant of funds from 3.64% to 5% in the NFC award. He also demanded that appropriate grant must also be allocated for Gilgit Baltistan in the NFC award.

The Prime Minister of AJK invited the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs & GB to visit AJK Assembly to have an interactive session with the MLAs of AJK Legislative Assembly in coming weeks so that the Representative of AJK Assembly can fully share their grievances and demands. Rehman Malik agreed that he will be visiting AJK along with members of Senate Standing Committee on Interior and also SSC on AJK & GB.

Both the leaders agreed the need to further strategize international lobbing to highlight the brutalities of Indian Army in the Indian held Kashmir.