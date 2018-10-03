Wed October 03, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2018

Share

Task force on cleanliness formed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a task force on “clean Pakistan Movement.”

The task force will be headed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai, said a handout. The task force would develop and propose strategies for mass awareness on cleanliness of surroundings and public places throughout the province with special focus on the behavioural change of citizens. The task force will develop strategies for safe disposal of solid wastes including hospital wastes, and any other hazardous wastes leading to contamination of the ground water.

