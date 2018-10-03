ANP submits motion on ‘illegal’ appointments

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the illegal appointments in Livestock and Fisheries Department.

ANP’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the adjournment motion seeking discussion on the appointment.

The motion claimed that hundreds of appointments were made in the department since 2015. It added that 140 staff was recruited against the 90 vacant seats in Fisheries.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that 80 positions were advertised in 2017. However, 27 officials in different ranks were suspended for refusing to make appointments on political recommendations. The motion demanded judicial inquiry for violation of merit and illegal appointments.