Wed October 03, 2018
BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2018

Two injured in blast near Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: Two persons were injured in a bomb blast near the Hayatabad Toll Plaza on the Ring Road on Tuesday.

Police as well as Rescue 1122 workers rushed to the spot after the explosion was heard around 7:4 pm on Tuesday. The Rescue workers said two people were injured.

“Two persons were injured and three vehicles slightly damaged in a blast near the Toll Plaza,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told The News. He added that the incident is being investigated.

SP Cantonment Waseem Riaz said those injured included a passer-by Naeem and an FC soldier Yousaf who were shifted to the hospital.

Two killed in Charsadda: Two personas were killed when unidentified gunmen fired at a Qingqi on Mardan road here on Tuesday, police said.

They said that Tanzia Bibi was on her way in a Qingqi when unidentified gunmen fired at the three-wheeler. As a result, Tanzia Bibi and the driver of the Qingqi identified as Sangeen Shah died on the spot. Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.

On the complaint of the deceased Sangeen Shah’s brother Muhammad Shah, the police registered the case and started investigation.

Smuggling bid thwarted: The authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge amount of cash through money-laundering and arrested one person.

An official said that the authorities seized 0.85 million dollars as well as 5.1 million dirham which one Mohammad Ali was transporting it to Dubai. The accused was arrested. The officials said the seized foreign currencies were worth around Rs200 million.

Nine injured in DI Khan road mishap: Nine persons, including two women, sustained injuries in a road accident here on Tuesday.

It was learnt that a passenger vehicle was heading to Dera Ismail Khan from Rawalpindi when it collided with a three-wheeler on Dera-Casha road in the limits of the Karikhaisur Police Station. As a result, nine persons, including two women, sustained injuries.The police registered the case and started investigation.

