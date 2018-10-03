Rs10m snatched

SWABI: Gunmen held two local currency dealers at gunpoint and took away Rs10 million in the limits of City Police Station here on Tuesday, police sources said.

The incident happened late night when currency dealers Sher Farzand and Said Rehman were driving home from shop in Khayam Plaza in the district headquarters.

It was learnt that they were close to their village Baja when four armed men blocked their way and held them hostage at gunpoint.

The armed men took away a bag containing Rs10 million in cash and six cellphones. Registering the first information report (FIR) at the City Police Station, Said Rehman said the gunmen also stanched their cellphones and took away the keys of the car.The police have registered the FIR and started investigations.