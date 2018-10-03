Reports about PMS paper leak termed baseless

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Tuesday termed baseless the media reports that Islamiyat (compulsory) paper of the PMS had been leaked.

The commission has scheduled the PMS written exam from 25 September 2018.

About 12,000 candidates are appearing in the written exam in 60 centres at all divisional headquarters of the province.

As per date-sheet the Islamiyat (compulsory) paper was scheduled to be held on 27 September 2018 in evening session.

The sealed bag of Islamiat paper was mistakenly opened by the supervisory staff in Swat centre in morning session. The commission has decided to re-schedule the paper on 12 October in morning session.