Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Reflections from the UNGA

National

BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2018

Govt asked to hold LG polls in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League on Tuesday asked the federal government to extend the jurisdiction of the Constitution to the tribal districts and hold local bodies’ election there or else they would launch a protest campaign.

Speaking at a press conference, chairman of the party, Malik Zarbad Khan Afridi, president Attaullah Khan and others said they were striving hard for abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR), extending jurisdiction of Constitution to erstwhile Fata and its merger.

They said the government had replaced the FCR with Riwaj Act instead of implementing the country’s law in the tribal districts.

The speakers alleged that policies were being framed to deprive the locals of their mineral deposits and the practice of illegal arrests still existed in the tribal districts. They said the government had pledged to announce Rs100 billion package for tribal districts but the pledged remained unfulfilled.

The speakers asked for restoration of cellular and internet services, holding local bodies’ election, release of development funds and honouring other commitments made with tribespeople or else they would stage a sit-in outside the building of the provincial assembly.

