Fazl accuses Imran of having double standard

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that there was a difference in the words and deeds of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is talking about simplicity but he uses a helicopter to go to the Prime Minister’s House,” the Maulana said.

He was addressing the participants of the provincial executive body of the party at Madrassa Tehseenul Quran and a press conference.

Maulana Fazl said the government officials claimed that the helicopter consumed one litre fuel per kilometer to legitimize its use.

The JUI-F chief said Imran Khan was misleading the people by saying that he was not staying at the Prime Minister’s House. “He is telling a lie to the nation. All the cabinet meetings are held at the Prime Minister’s House,” he asserted.

Maulana Fazl said the President’s House, Prime Minister’s House and governor houses were national assets but the ‘immature’ rulers were turning these buildings into museums.

He said that political crises were being created in the country to conspire against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) because the US viewed the project a threat to its hegemony and economy.

“The elections were engineered to bring the government of a favourite man to promote and serve the interest of the western countries. We have long ago predicted this and the actions of the incumbent government prove that we were right,” he asserted.

The Maulana said that he would convene a meeting of the religious parties next week and later invite the heads of all the political parties to expose the tall claims of the ‘Dhandli Khan’ (Imran Khan).

He alleged the federal government Khan was promoting Jewish agenda, mocking the claim of Prime Minster Imran Khan to establish Madina-like state.

The JUI-F chief alleged that a network of Qadianis had become active in the country, which had been dormant after the 1974 amendment to the Constitution.

Maulana Fazl said the government had imposed new taxes which would bring a new wave of inflation in the country. He said that 50 to 100 percent taxes were being imposed on various items which would break the backbone of poor masses.

“Now the buffaloes and government vehicles are being sold to run the country,” he said sarcastically.

Maulana Fazl said the previous government had auctioned more than 500 vehicles but never took credit for it as compared to the incumbent rulers.

Complaining against the establishment, he said that the security agencies were interfering, manipulating and pressurizing the political parties.

The JUI-F chief asked the party workers and leaders to work for strengthening the party and forge unity to protect the religious schools.