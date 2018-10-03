Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fazl accuses Imran of having double standard

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that there was a difference in the words and deeds of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is talking about simplicity but he uses a helicopter to go to the Prime Minister’s House,” the Maulana said.

He was addressing the participants of the provincial executive body of the party at Madrassa Tehseenul Quran and a press conference.

Maulana Fazl said the government officials claimed that the helicopter consumed one litre fuel per kilometer to legitimize its use.

The JUI-F chief said Imran Khan was misleading the people by saying that he was not staying at the Prime Minister’s House. “He is telling a lie to the nation. All the cabinet meetings are held at the Prime Minister’s House,” he asserted.

Maulana Fazl said the President’s House, Prime Minister’s House and governor houses were national assets but the ‘immature’ rulers were turning these buildings into museums.

He said that political crises were being created in the country to conspire against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) because the US viewed the project a threat to its hegemony and economy.

“The elections were engineered to bring the government of a favourite man to promote and serve the interest of the western countries. We have long ago predicted this and the actions of the incumbent government prove that we were right,” he asserted.

The Maulana said that he would convene a meeting of the religious parties next week and later invite the heads of all the political parties to expose the tall claims of the ‘Dhandli Khan’ (Imran Khan).

He alleged the federal government Khan was promoting Jewish agenda, mocking the claim of Prime Minster Imran Khan to establish Madina-like state.

The JUI-F chief alleged that a network of Qadianis had become active in the country, which had been dormant after the 1974 amendment to the Constitution.

Maulana Fazl said the government had imposed new taxes which would bring a new wave of inflation in the country. He said that 50 to 100 percent taxes were being imposed on various items which would break the backbone of poor masses.

“Now the buffaloes and government vehicles are being sold to run the country,” he said sarcastically.

Maulana Fazl said the previous government had auctioned more than 500 vehicles but never took credit for it as compared to the incumbent rulers.

Complaining against the establishment, he said that the security agencies were interfering, manipulating and pressurizing the political parties.

The JUI-F chief asked the party workers and leaders to work for strengthening the party and forge unity to protect the religious schools.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur