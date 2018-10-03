Motorists fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A number of motorists have been issued tickets for not wearing seat belts during a campaign in the provincial capital.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Headquarters Riaz Ahmad told reporters a 10-day campaign had been launched to create awareness among the motorists about the importance of seat belts. He added the people were informed how seat belts could save their lives.
PESHAWAR: A number of motorists have been issued tickets for not wearing seat belts during a campaign in the provincial capital.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Headquarters Riaz Ahmad told reporters a 10-day campaign had been launched to create awareness among the motorists about the importance of seat belts. He added the people were informed how seat belts could save their lives.
Comments