Hazara University gets Rs1.72 billion

MANSEHRA: The Higher Education Commission and Planning Commission of Pakistan have jointly sanctioned an amount of Rs1.72 billion for various projects at the Hazara University.

“The amount will be spent on different schemes, which might enhance the current contribution of the university in the field of science and technology,” Hazara University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that the computer-related facilities and information communication technology would also be established.

“We are also going to establish hostels for both male and female students where better accommodation and related services would also be provided to them,” he added.

He said that 94 houses for the members of the faculty had been included in this mega-development project which cost Rs1.26 billion. The vice-chancellors said that operation transport facility would be enhanced for students as seven more buses would be included in this department.