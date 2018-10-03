Special persons warn of protest

BARA: The special persons belonging to Khyber tribal districts on Tuesday threatened to launch a protest if the government did not honour its pledges.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Ayaz Khan Afridi, the president of special persons association, said that the government had promised to provide all facilities to the special persons but did not honour the pledge thus far.

“The special persons and their children are suffering from various diseases and could afford treatment in the hospital due to poverty,” he said, adding, that the government should issue the health cards to them as soon as possible.

The government had allocated two percent quota of jobs in government departments in 1971 but nobody was given the job, he said, adding, the job quota for special persons should be increased to 5 percent.

“The government should arrange skill centre, health and education in Bara for special persons,” Ayaz Afridi added.

Ayaz also demanded the private schools association (PSA) to provide free education to the wards of disabled persons in the Khyber tribal district.

Other office-bearers of the association including sectary general Abdul Rasheed, senior vice-president Sanaullah Khan and others were also present on the occasion.