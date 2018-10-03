Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Governor meets JUI-S chief in Akora

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Samiul Haq at Akora Khattak and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Maulana informed the governor about the visit of the Afghan delegation that met him the other day to seek his support to facilitate talks with the Taliban.

The governor also assured the JUI-S head that the government would also extend help to him in his efforts to help bring peace to Afghanistan.

Samiul Haq informed the governor about the prevailing unrest among the seminaries about the plans of the government to register them.

However, the governor assured the Maulana that the government did not have any plan to change the course or interfere in the affairs of the seminaries.

Shah Farman told the JUI-S chief that there was a dire need to introduce reforms in the seminaries. He said that the students of the religious schools of learning should also be taught English and computer subjects. The Maulana said the seminaries produced religious scholars and not doctors and engineers.

About the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Maulana said that the political process should be allowed to take root in the erstwhile Federally Administered Trial Areas.

Samiul Haq said that the tribal customs and traditions should be kept intact, adding the assets of the tribespeople should be protected.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur