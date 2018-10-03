Governor meets JUI-S chief in Akora

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Samiul Haq at Akora Khattak and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Maulana informed the governor about the visit of the Afghan delegation that met him the other day to seek his support to facilitate talks with the Taliban.

The governor also assured the JUI-S head that the government would also extend help to him in his efforts to help bring peace to Afghanistan.

Samiul Haq informed the governor about the prevailing unrest among the seminaries about the plans of the government to register them.

However, the governor assured the Maulana that the government did not have any plan to change the course or interfere in the affairs of the seminaries.

Shah Farman told the JUI-S chief that there was a dire need to introduce reforms in the seminaries. He said that the students of the religious schools of learning should also be taught English and computer subjects. The Maulana said the seminaries produced religious scholars and not doctors and engineers.

About the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Maulana said that the political process should be allowed to take root in the erstwhile Federally Administered Trial Areas.

Samiul Haq said that the tribal customs and traditions should be kept intact, adding the assets of the tribespeople should be protected.