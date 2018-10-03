PIA incurred Rs360b loss by end of 2017, SC told

ISLAMABAD: Owing to absence of professional and experienced leadership, the national flag carrier (PIA) incurred a loss of Rs360 billion by the end of 2017.

As per audited financial statements of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the accumulated losses as on December 31, 2008 were Rs72.353 billion, which amounted to Rs360.117 billion as on December 31, 2017, says the Auditor General of Pakistan in its report submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

On June 30, the Supreme Court had directed the Auditor General to conduct special audit of the PIA for the last ten years (2008-2017 as per approved terms of reference (ToRs) and furnish a comprehensive report before it.