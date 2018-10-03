Mansha Bomb’s market demolished in Lahore

LAHORE: In one of the biggest anti-encroachment operation, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), District Administration Lahore and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolished hundreds of structures constructed on state land as well as on private properties.

Mansha Bomb was the main accused who grabbed dozens of private plots as well as state land worth billions of rupees on Main Boulevard linking College Road with Wapda Town. Mansha Bomb had rented out land to traders who constructed temporary structures and were selling new and used furniture for the past many years. Several furniture workshops have also been established on the state land, which were demolished.

The operation was started early morning under the supervision of LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan while DC Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Khan and other senior officials were also present at the scene.

Heavy contingents of police encircled the locality early morning while cranes, bulldozers and other heavy machinery were brought to the scene by city government and LDA teams.

Similarly, a massive operation was also carried out in the Anarkali area. Authorities said they had retrieved over 80 kanal area, covered with houses and furniture shops by demolishing shops and houses during the operation.

Operators of heavy machinery were ordered to not listen to the general public and protesting residents who initially tried to intervene but seeing heavy contingents of police they reiterated. Officials of Civil Defence and Rescue 1122 were also present on the spot to avoid any untoward incident.