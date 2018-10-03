Nandipur Power Project: Ashraf, Babar, others to be indicted on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday summoned former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan and five other for indictment in Nandipur Power Project reference on October 24.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Nandipur Power Project reference.

During the hearing, the court decided to indict seven accused, including former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI leader Babar Awan, former secretaries of the Ministry of Law Muhammad Masood Chishti and Justice (R) Riaz Kiyani, former research consultant of the Law Ministry Shamila Mahmood, former senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Law Dr Riaz Mahmood and former Secretary Ministry of Water and Power Shahid Rafi.

It is to mention here that Babar Awan was a member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) at the time of Nandipur Power Project’s construction.

Fixing October 24 as the date for indictment, the court directed the accused to make sure they appear for the hearing.

Earlier during the hearing, Ashraf's counsel submitted a plea for his permanent exemption. The court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the former Prime Minister’s request.

The reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged delay in Nandipur Power Project, which caused Rs27 billion loss to the national exchequer.