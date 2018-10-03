Opposition questions govt’s reluctance to give it PAC slot

ISLAMABAD: Opposition members in the National Assembly on Tuesday questioned reluctance of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to give slot of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman to the opposition.

“Why the PTI government, which has been making tall claims of across the board accountability, is not ready to give chairmanship of the PAC to opposition parties,” Hina Rabbani Khar, a parliamentarian from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said.

The PPP leader said what could be the bigger lie than the false claim that the increase in tariffs of gas would not have any impact on the common man. She also came harsh on the finance minister who used to criticise the past governments for not reducing taxes on petroleum products.

She was of the view that it was true that all plans could not be accomplished in a matter of 100 days, but the government at least could correct its approach and direction to meet challenges on the economic front.

The opposition members also staged walkout from the House after the chair asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Dr Ibadullah to cut short his speech. However, the opposition faced a little embarrassment when one of its members pointed out lack of quorum, but on counting the House was found in order.

Dr Ibadullah also accused that the PML-N leadership was being target of one-sided accountability. “The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has become N-League Accountability Bureau,” he said.

He also ridiculed auction of buffaloes at the Prime Minister House, saying that advertisement of Rs3.5 million was published, but in return only Rs2.3 million were fetched.

The remarks of the PML-N parliamentarian invited uproar from the government benches. On that, Ibadullah advised the members sitting on treasury benches to speak on their tern, saying he was the only Pakhtun PML-N Member of the National Assembly. The opposition members lodged strong protest and then walked out of the House after mike of the PML-N member was switched off on directions of the chair.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak while addressing the opposition members said they would also not be able to speak if they continue to make noise.

“Those who are questioning our government’s direction should first answer why a PIA aircraft was stolen during their government. If anyone proves that contracts had been awarded to Jahangir Khan Tareen, I am ready to give a fine, but if the allegations are proved false, then they must be prepared for action,” he added.

Sharing the performance of his government in KP, the minister said that improvement has been witnessed in health as well as education sectors while the image of the police was improved through good performance.

“Due to our performance, people had elected PTI and rejected you (opposition) in recently held general elections,” he said.

Pervaiz Khattak claimed that PTI due to its performance will also win the next elections after completing five year constitutional term. He denied allegations of appointing Imran Khan’s relative to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Board of Directors and said that one of the best and brilliant person from aboard had been given the post and he is working without any salary and facility. The minister said that the member of board comes to Pakistan to attend the meeting on his own expenses.

Minister of State for Communication Murad Saeed lashed out at the previous PML-N government, saying that money-laundering was rampant during that tenure.

He said that Pakistan loses $10 billion annually to money laundering, while daily corruption in the country was over $2 billion as per authentic reports. The PTI member further stated that 10 billion dollars were illegally sent out of the country during the PML-N’s tenure.

“We are not afraid of naming Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, neither has a helicopter ever transported money for our prime minister,” Murad Saeed lashed out.

He said country’s tax net was being broadened. He said that due to the worst performance of the previous government, the country’s institutions including the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had sustained whooping losses during the last five years. He said former chief executive officer (CEO) of the PIA stole an aeroplane of the PIA and sold it. He said Ishaq Dar fled from the country in a special plane of former prime minister. He said Rs450 billion were paid by previous government to independent power producers (IPPs) immediately after taking charge of the government in 2013 that too without conducting any audit. Due to bad governance, he said, the country’s circular debt has reached to Rs1,152 billion. He said the opposition was criticising the government on converting the Prime Minister House into a university.

Murad Saeed said the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers were brutally murdered in Model Town Lahore. Furthermore, he said, a total of Rs7 billion was wasted on constructing the boundary wall of the former ruling family’s farm house. He said previous government had appointed their own point men at each department. Their priority was to appoint their own close confidents as head of each institution rather than making appointments on merit.

Murad accused that former chairman Nadra Tariq Malik was compelled to leave the country, adding that energy crisis has not yet ended despite tall claims of erstwhile PML-N government. He said loadshedding has not yet ended from the country.

Asad Mahmood of JUI-F said Islamic economic system should be enforced in the country, which is the only way forward to end sufferings of people.