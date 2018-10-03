Yousaf made Punjab chief secretary

ISLAMABAD: Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service has been posted at the new Chief Secretary of the Punjab. An officer of the 11 Common, Khokhar is presently posted as Secretary Interior. A government notification announcing the posting said his services have been handed over to the Government of the Punjab “with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Sources within the services say Mr Khokhar’s appointment as the CS Punjab is interesting because his name was not included among the three names listed in the summary that remained with the Chief Minister for some time.