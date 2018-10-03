Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

7 terrorists killed during fire raid on N Waziristan border post

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists were killed, while three others were injured during exchange of fire when terrorists from across the border raided a Pakistani border post in North Waziristan on Tuesday.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire was effectively responded by Pakistani border post, killing seven terrorists and injuring three others.

Attacks on security forces and targeted killings have witnessed a surge in the volatile North Waziristan since the army launched the Zarb-e-Azb military operation against terrorists in June 2014, which also resulted in the displacement of over one million civilians.

Last month, nine terrorists were killed and seven security personnel martyred in an intense exchange of fire during an operation in North Waziristan.

Meanwhile, at least three Levies personnel were martyred when a roadside bomb hit a security convoy in Balochistan's Awaran district.

Eight members of the paramilitary force were also wounded in the explosion, according to Ahmed Jan, a senior Levies official.

Jan said the bomb was remotely detonated. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes weeks after armed men opened fire at security officials in Balochistan's Killa Saifullah district, leaving two Levies personnel martyred and another injured.

Earlier on September 14, three Levies personnel were martyred and two others injured in a remote-controlled motorbike blast targeting the vehicle of Barshor’s assistant commissioner in Pishin district.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur