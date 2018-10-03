Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fan who lost eyesight by Koepka shot to sue organisers

LYON: A spectator struck by a golf ball at last weekend’s Ryder Cup said she has lost the sight in her right eye and is planning to sue organisers.

Corine Remande, 49, had travelled to France from Egypt with her husband Raphael to watch the biennial showdown between Europe and the United States, held at Le Golf National club in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines just outside Paris.

But the avid golf fan’s holiday ended abruptly when a tee shot from American Brooks Koepka veered left, landed among a crowd of spectators on the sixth hole and hit her in the right eye.

US Open champion Koepka swiftly apologised to Remande following the incident.

Remande however told AFP on Monday she planned to seek legal action, claiming there was no warning from officials before the ball hurtled into the gallery.

“Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers,” Remande told AFP as she left the Croix-Rousse hospital in Lyon. “Officials did not shout any warning as the player’s ball went into the crowd.”

Remande admitted she “appreciated the gesture from the golfer”. “I tried to stay positive with him so that he didn’t lose his concentration,” she said. “But once I was taken away,

I didn’t hear anything from

the organisers.”

Remande is set to consult a lawyer on Tuesday with a view to seeking damages.

“More than anything I want them to take care of all

the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection,” she said.

Remande received first aid on the spot before being transferred to a specialist eye hospital in Paris.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur