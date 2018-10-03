Pak women’s T20I in BD called off

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: The first women’s Twenty20 International between hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The toss for the match, which was to start at 2pm local time on Tuesday at Cox’s Bazar, was initially delayed owing to a wet outfield. No play was eventually possible and the match was called off.
The action now moves to Khulna, where Pakistan, under stand-in captain Javeria Khan, will play the rest of their four-match T20I series, followed by lone one-day international match.
The series serves as vital preparation for both teams as they head into the ICC Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean in November.
Pakistan also have a limited-overs series against Australia lined up in Malaysia before they travel to the West Indies.
DHAKA: The first women’s Twenty20 International between hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The toss for the match, which was to start at 2pm local time on Tuesday at Cox’s Bazar, was initially delayed owing to a wet outfield. No play was eventually possible and the match was called off.
The action now moves to Khulna, where Pakistan, under stand-in captain Javeria Khan, will play the rest of their four-match T20I series, followed by lone one-day international match.
The series serves as vital preparation for both teams as they head into the ICC Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean in November.
Pakistan also have a limited-overs series against Australia lined up in Malaysia before they travel to the West Indies.
Comments