Pak women’s T20I in BD called off

DHAKA: The first women’s Twenty20 International between hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The toss for the match, which was to start at 2pm local time on Tuesday at Cox’s Bazar, was initially delayed owing to a wet outfield. No play was eventually possible and the match was called off.

The action now moves to Khulna, where Pakistan, under stand-in captain Javeria Khan, will play the rest of their four-match T20I series, followed by lone one-day international match.

The series serves as vital preparation for both teams as they head into the ICC Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean in November.

Pakistan also have a limited-overs series against Australia lined up in Malaysia before they travel to the West Indies.