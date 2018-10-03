Junior swim event from 5th

PESHAWAR: The National Junior Swimming Championship would start from October 5 here at the Peshawar Sports Complex, association’s office-bearer said on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association President Asif Orakzai said that competitions in the three categories including Under-12, 14 and 16 would be organised in the event.

He added that 200 athletes from all the four provinces and Islamabad would participate in the championship. He also thanked the Pakistan Sports Board and Director General Sports KP for their support for organising such an event.