Pakistan vs Australia: Improved Test ranking up for grabs in UAE

DUBAI: Pakistan host Australia for a two-match series in the United Arab Emirates starting on Sunday, with both sides having the chance to improve their positions in the ICC Men’s Test team rankings, says an ICC release.

The series gives Pakistan the opportunity to edge Sri Lanka to sixth position if they are able to complete a 2-0 series win over the opposition, while a 1-0 series win will be enough for Australia to overtake South Africa and claim second position behind India.

Pakistan will move to 97 points if they win both Tests and ahead of Sri Lanka on decimal points while Australia, who are presently on 106 points and behind South Africa only on decimal points, will move ahead with a series win. They will advance to 107 points with a 1-0 win and to 109 points if they prevail 2-0.

In a series that starts earlier on Thursday, India will be looking to ensure they do not lose any points in a bid to maintain their top position. India lead the table with 115 points but only stand to gain one point even with a 2-0 series win owing to the large difference in rating points with the West Indies. On the other hand, India can slip to 108 points with an unlikely 2-0 loss and Australia could overtake them if they defeat Pakistan 2-0.

For the West Indies, even a 2-0 series win will at best help them bridge the gap with Pakistan and Sri Lanka but will not pull them up from their present eighth position.

Series scenarios:

Pakistan v Australia:

Pakistan win 2-0: Pakistan 97 points, Australia 100 points

Pakistan win 1-0: Pakistan 95, Australia 102

Drawn series: Pakistan 90, Australia 105

Australia win 1-0: Pakistan 86, Australia 107

Australia win 2-0: Pakistan 84, Australia 109

India v West Indies:

India win 2-0: India 116 points, West Indies 76 points

India win 1-0: India 114, West Indies 78

Drawn series: India 112, West Indies 81

West Indies win 1-0: India 109, West Indies 84

West Indies win 2-0: India 108, West Indies 85

In the ICC player rankings for Test batsmen, India captain Virat Kohli would be aiming to consolidate his position at the top of the table since he is ahead of Australia captain Steve Smith by only one point.

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali is in 15th position and 672 points, just one behind South Africa’s Hashim Amla, while leg-spinner Yasir Shah, formerly a top-ranked bowler, would be looking to find his way back from 18th position after missing this year’s tour of Ireland and England due to a groin injury.

Yasir had taken 12 wickets in a 2-0 series win over Australia in the UAE four years ago.

ICC Test team rankings: 1. India 115 points, 2. South Africa 106, 3. Australia 106, 4. England 105, 5. New Zealand 102, 6. Sri Lanka 97, 7. Pakistan 88, 8. West Indies 77, 9. Bangladesh 67, 10. Zimbabwe 02, 11. Afghanistan 00, 12. Ireland 00.

Batsmen: 1. Virat Kohli (Ind) 930, 2. Steve Smith (Aus) 929, 3. Kane Williamson (NZ) 847, 4. Joe Root (Eng) 835, 5. David Warner (Aus) 820, 6. C. Pujara (Ind) 772, 7. D. Karunaratne (SL) 754, 8. D. Chandimal (SL) 733, 9. Dean Elgar (SA) 724, 10. Alastair Cook (Eng) 709.

Bowlers: 1. James Anderson (Eng) 899, 2. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 882, 3. Vernon Philander (SA) 826, 4. Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 814, 5. Pat Cummins (Aus) 800, 6. Trent Boult (NZ) 795, 7. Rangana Herath (SL) 791, 8. R. Ashwin (Ind) 769, 9. Neil Wagner (NZ) 765.

All-rounders: 1. Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) 420, 2. Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 383, 3. Vernon Philander (SA) 370, 4. Jason Holder (Win) 355, 5. R. Ashwin (Ind) 343.