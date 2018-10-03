Wed October 03, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 3, 2018

13 killed in Afghan suicide blast

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: A suicide bomber blew himself up at an election rally in Afghanistan´s eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 30, officials said, warning that the toll was likely to climb.

Campaigning for the October 20 parliamentary election began on Friday and security officials have warned of the danger of militant attacks during the campaigning.The parliamentary election, delayed by three years, comes amid rising violence nationwide.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, said at least 13 bodies were taken to hospitals, but others said the toll was likely to be higher.“Elders were speaking at the meeting when there was suddenly a huge blast,” said Sayed Humayoun, who had been at the rally in Kama district, outside the provincial capital Jalalabad.

“I was knocked unconscious but when I opened my eyes there were bodies scattered all around the blast area,” he said, adding that he could see dozens of dead and wounded.Around 250 people had been at the rally, said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council, adding that at least 30 were killed and dozens more wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.Militant group Islamic State has claimed a series of attacks this year that have killed scores of people in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan. Another explosion took place at a cricket ground in Nangarhar´s Bati Kot district on Tuesday afternoon.

