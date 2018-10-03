China’s role in lifting millions of people out of poverty lauded

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid rich tributes to Chinese leadership for their recent socio-economic, stating the miracle of lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty is an achievement that is the envy of the world.

In his message to Premier Li Keqiang on the country’s national day, he said, China’s remarkable progress over the past decades is an inspiration for developing countries, including Pakistan The Government and People of Pakistan will continue to stand with our Chinese friends in their endeavour to realize national rejuvenation.” In his message, he conveyed warmest greetings to the government and the people of China on their national Day.

The message says, “Pakistan and China are good neighbours, friends, partners and brothers. Our time-tested friendship with China has always resonated deeply with the people of Pakistan. It has a special place in our hearts. As we embark on the journey to mould Pakistan’s development in keeping with the ideals of our foundation, I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and realizing the potential of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a similar message to President Xi Jinping, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conveyed his heartiest felicitations on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China. He said, “Pakistan admires the remarkable achievements of the great Chinese nation, which is destined to reach new heights under your visionary leadership. As China advances towards national rejuvenation and prosperity, Pakistan will continue to remain its most steadfast and reliable friend.