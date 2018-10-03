Wed October 03, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 3, 2018

Indian police fire teargas, use water cannon to break up farmers’ protest

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Tuesday fired teargas and water cannons to halt and scatter a march by thousands of protesting farmers heading for the capital New Delhi to demand better prices for their produce.

Reeling from a crash in commodity prices, more than 50,000 farmers from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a top producer of wheat and cane, blocked part of the main highway to the capital.

They also sought loan waivers, cheaper power and tougher action to get sugar mills to pay dues owed for their cane, as discontent in rural areas turns to anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces tough general elections next year.

"Despite our repeated requests, the government has failed to help farmers in any meaningful ways," a farm leader, Dharmendra Malik, told Reuters by telephone from the protest site.

"Left with no choice, we´ve decided to march to Delhi to highlight our plight. "Cash-strapped sugar companies owe cane growers about 135 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) in the current season. Saddled with huge piles of sugar and hit by a fall in prices, mills have said they are unable to pay farmers on time.

"The state government has initiated a number of steps to help farmers, including a clutch of measures to expedite cane payments to growers," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told video news agency ANI, a Reuters affiliate. Mills are struggling to export sugar because of lower global prices, Adityanath said. Television broadcast images of angry farmers clashing with police and driving their tractors into security barriers, in a protest that disrupted rush-hour traffic.

Some farmers were injured when police fired teargas and water cannon to keep protesters from breaking through barricades to reach New Delhi, the site of events to mark the birth anniversary of India´s apostle of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi.

