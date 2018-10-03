Iran denies accusations

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday denied French accusations that one of its diplomats was involved in an alleged bomb plot targeting an exiled opposition group near Paris in June.

"We deny the accusations and forcefully condemn the Iranian diplomat´s arrest and call for his immediate release," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement. It described the allegations as a conspiracy to "sabotage Iran´s ancient and long-standing relations with France and other significant European countries." The statement was released minutes before a French diplomatic source told AFP that security services believed the Iranian intelligence ministry was behind the foiled plot.