Removal of CNG kits ordered

VEHARI: Traffic police Tuesday ordered school owners to remove CNG kits and gas cylinders from school vans in 48 hours. Traffic police DSP Shabbir Warraich ordered the school owners to get repaired their vehicles otherwise unfit vehicles would be impounded and a heavy fine would imposed on them. The DSP also appointed traffic Inspector Ahmed Bhatti to supervise the drive. The regulation order will also be implemented on passenger vans.