Foreign funding case: PTI changes counsel fourth time

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) scrutiny committee on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s foreign funding again hit snags Tuesday, as the party went for fourth replacement of its counsel to represent it in the matter, following withdrawal of senior lawyer Dr Babar Awan.

The three-member committee that is mandated to audit PTI’s foreign funding, met after a lapse of almost three months here. The meeting was scheduled to take forward the process of scrutiny of PTI accounts, particularly in the light of the all PTI bank statements requisitioned by the ECP from the State Bank of Pakistan from the period 2009-13.

However, the panel was informed that since Babar Awan had withdrawn from the case as PTI’s lawyer, the new lawyer Saqlain Haider would now be representing the party. It is pertinent that this is the fourth replacement of PTI counsel since the case was first filed by the PTI founding member Akbar S Babar in November 2014.

It may be pointed out that Haider was PTI’s lawyer in this case before being replaced by Babar Awan a few months back.

The meeting was adjourned till October 19 without any progress, as the replaced PTI lawyer wanted more time and since he came without PTI’s finance team.