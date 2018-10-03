Wed October 03, 2018
National

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 3, 2018

IHC issues notices to interior, defence ministry on Gen Durrani’s petition

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Interior and Defence Ministry on the petition of Lt General (R) Asad Durrani to remove his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court after hearing arguments issued notices to Interior Ministry, Defence Ministry and Section Officer ECL. Advocate Umar Adam appeared before the court on behalf of General (R) Asad Durrani. The former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief General (R) Asad Durrani’s name was placed in ECL on May 29 after the launch of his book “The Spy Chronicles”, a book co-authored by Amarjit Singh Dulat, former chief of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

In his petition through his counsel, General (R) Asad Durani states that he wants to travel to see his children who are living abroad and he also wants to pursue his professional commitments.

Petition further states that Durrani retired from Pakistan Army in 1993 as a three-star general since then he has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Durrani stated that his name was placed on ECL without any notice, whereas the ECL order stated that the petitioner’s name is on the list due to an on-going inquiry.

Durrani’s petition further states that earlier he requested the adjutant general of Pakistan Army and the federal government for the removal of his name from ECL but didn’t get any response.

Petition states that Durrani retired from the army over 25 years ago and is not subject to the provisions of Pakistan Army Act, 1952. Therefore, any inquiry initiated against him has been done without jurisdiction and is illegal.

