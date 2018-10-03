Sino-Pak friendship enters new phase of cooperation: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that the friendship between Pakistan and China had now entered a new phase of cooperative partnership, as the two sides always treated each other as trusted friends and extended support in testing time and both Islamabad and Beijing want regional development and prosperity.

He invited the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing that the delegation from China should take part in the upcoming meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, to be held in Gwadar, to be the hub of trade and economic activities.

The chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador here at the Parliament House. He said that Asia was rising and becoming the epicenter of economic activities in which China had a crucial role to play. Sajrani said that the political leadership was unanimous on further strengthening bilateral ties and placed relations with China at high esteem. He observed that the fast changing geo political situation calls for peaceful resolution of issues hampering development.

He underscored the need to make joint efforts for the socio-economic prosperity of the region. He said that the venue of this meeting was highly important as Gwadar would the future hub of trade and economic activities and would impact the development of the whole region.

Chinese ambassador appreciated the views of chairman Senate and agreed that there was huge scope for further boosting bilateral cooperation. Chinese ambassador thanked the chairman Senate for participation in the National Day Celebration at Chinese Embassy and said that participation and speech of chairman Senate was extremely important as he gave some important suggestions which would go a long way in further consolidating ties between the iron brothers.

Meanwhile, Sanjrani has said that welfare of the employees was highly important to bring about improvement in the service delivery and institutional efficiency. He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Senate Secretariat Employees Welfare Fund at the Parliament House.

Sanjrani observed that employees were considered to be the backbone and asset of any organisation and therefore, it was highly imperative to give proper attention to the welfare and well being of the work force.

The meeting was given briefing by Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik about the Welfare Fund, its aims and objectives. Members of the committee emphasised the need for enhancing the financial strengthen of the fund with a view to provide maximum support to the needy employees, especially the low paid staff.

The committee also approved different applications pertaining to medical treatment, death of family member, marriage and other grants. The Committee was informed that the Senate Secretariat Employees Welfare Fund was established in 1990 and the fund is governed by relevant rules. The committee was also briefed in detail about the sources of funding and contribution to the fund.

Chairman Senate and members of the committee appreciated Secretary Senate and the team for transparently disbursing the amount among the applicants. The meeting was attended by Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Sana Jamali and Maula Bux Chandio.