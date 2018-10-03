Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA

National

BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Law officers appointment soon: minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan on Tuesday assured the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that law officers would be appointed soon on merit.

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had on Monday issued the direction to the law minister to appear in the court after the absence of law officer due to which several cases were adjourned without any progress. The minister complied with the court’s direction accordingly.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim heard the law minister.

Justice Qaiser Rashid asked the minister as to why the appointments of the law officers had been delayed.

The minister informed the court that he had received a summary and list of the lawyers to be appointed as law officers. He said consultation continued to appoint additional and assistant advocate generals on merit.

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan remarked that the court hoped the provincial government would appoint the law officers on merit. The court directed the minister to appoint the law officers without any delay as there was a shortage of law officers to appear in the cases against government departments and that caused delays.

A high court lawyer Azizuddin Kakakhel had filed a writ petition in the high court. He had sought an order for the provincial government to appoint the law officers on merit and those who had no affiliations with the ruling party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government after the 2013 general election had claimed that law officers would be appointed on merit.

But like the past rulers, the PTI-led provincial government appointed those lawyers as the law officers who were affiliated with the Insaf Lawyers Forum, the lawyers’ wing of the party.

This time, the forum has launched efforts and held meetings with party leadership to appoint the law officers on merit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur