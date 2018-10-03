Anti-encroachment campaign in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad has directed that the ambit of anti-encroachment campaign should be expanded to residential areas under a coordinated strategy by the departments concerned.

Presiding over a meeting to review the pace of anti-encroachment drive in the district, he said drastic action should be taken against the land grabbers to vacate the state land from them.

He directed the officers of housing department, FDA, municipal corporation, auqaf, health and education departments to devise an action plan for vacating the occupied land from the grabbers, saying the district administration will provide full legal and administrative support in this regard. He appointed the assistant commissioner to supervise crackdown against the land grabbers and encroachments.

MULTAN: The district government on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown and demolished illegal encroachments here.

The district administration retrieved green belts from illegal occupants and removed temporary encroachments erected on the green belts. The CDG and the Multan Development Authority’s encroachment wing officials participated in the operation while the Multan Municipal Corporation and the police officials were also present. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik had assigned the task to the special teams led by Assistant Commissioner City Agha Zaheer Abbas for conducting the operation against illegal encroachments. The operation was launched at Eidgah Chowk, Shamasabad Colony, Fish Market and other areas.