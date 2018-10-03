Wed October 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Exam centre official abducted, released

OKARA: A deputy superintendent examinations was abducted at gunpoint, threatened and later released. Moazzam Ali Khan was performing duty as a deputy superintendent during the examinations of BISE Sahiwal at Govt Sutlej High School Okara.

On Tuesday, he was passing beside Ghoray Shah cemetery when a car stopped near him and the persons aboard it abducted him at gunpoint. They gave him life threats, snatched his purse and mobile phone. They kept him in car for about 50 minutes. Later, they returned his phone and released him. A case has been registered with the A-Division Police.

Two women caught stealing goats: Two women were caught stealing goats here on Tuesday. Mohsin Ali Naqvi of People’s Colony found his goats missing on Tuesday morning. He started searching for his goats. When he reached near Depalpur Chowk, he saw two women driving his goats. They were identified as Hanifan Bibi of 27-Wala Road and Khurshid Bibi of Irshad Town. Both were handed over to the B-Division police.

TWO IMPERSONATORS NABBED: Two impersonators were nabbed while appearing in place of the real candidates during BISE Sahiwal examinations here on Tuesday. Bilal Asif of village 52/2L and another impersonator were caught giving papers in place of the real candidates.

