Couple held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Police arrested a man and his wife on charges of drug peddling and recovered liquor from them. Haram Gate police arrested and booked accused Muhammad Ramzan and his wife Nazia from Haram Gate area and recovered 534 bottle liquor from their possession. The police also confiscated a car and a truck.
MULTAN: Police arrested a man and his wife on charges of drug peddling and recovered liquor from them. Haram Gate police arrested and booked accused Muhammad Ramzan and his wife Nazia from Haram Gate area and recovered 534 bottle liquor from their possession. The police also confiscated a car and a truck.
Comments