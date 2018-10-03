‘PTI govt to fulfil promises’

SIALKOT: Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah Tuesday said the PTI government would fulfil its promises made with the masses. Talking to reporters during his visit to his native town Zafarwal, the minister said the PTI govt was committed to steering the country out of crises and resolve energy crisis.

Six held: The Gepco teams Tuesday caught six people stealing electricity. The Gepco teams along with police raided various areas of the region and arrested accused Zahid, Mehmood, Sagheer, Shafiq, Latif and Iqbal pilfering electricity. Cases have been registered against the accused.