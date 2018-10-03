Hashmi foresees PTI govt’s tenure for 1.5 year

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Tuesday said that he wishes the parliament to complete its full tenure of five years but the practices of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government shows that it would hardly run for one and a half year. Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said no one was the enemy or rival of Imran Khan but his own personality cult. He said he was predicting on his assessment about the 40 days performance of government. “Imran Khan should be given free hand to rule and his competency will prove in the next 3-4 months,” he added.