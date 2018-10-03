Drug peddlers with narcotics held

OKARA: A man, involved in a criminal case, was nabbed with heavy quantity of drugs here on Tuesday. On a tip-off, the A-Division Police raided the house of accused Khalid Javed. Police arrested him outside his house and recovered 1-kg, 260 gram charas from his possession. The police team had also arrested another drug pusher M Iqbal Mdhar of village 43/GD with 460 gram charas. The Govera police arrested Ali Sher Wajhera Kharal of village Fatooana with 350 gram charas, Ahmed Hassan Wajhera of the same village with 380 gram charas while another 1-kg, 80 gram charas was also recovered from the same drug pusher. Cases were registered against them.