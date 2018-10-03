Wed October 03, 2018
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Reflections from the UNGA

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 3, 2018

Punjab, KP LG systems to be identical

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday decided to bring an identical local government (LG) system for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having adequate funds and powers.

The decision was taken in a high-echelon meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. With this, the first phase of consultation on the LG system has been completed.

An extensive briefing was given to the participants about the economic and law and order situation, discussions with the visiting high-level Saudi delegation and new local bodies system.

Well-placed sources told The News that the Punjab senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who also holds the portfolio of local bodies’ government, had submitted recommendations about the new LG system.

The participants appreciated the new system that would help in demolishing status quo and the public representatives would be able to better concentrate on the masses wellbeing.

Imran said the masses’ problems would be sorted out on their doorsteps. “The local bodies will be made powerful. Transparency and good governance would be ensured and funds would also be at the disposal of local bodies,” he added.

Imran also asked the leaders from Sindh to organize the PTI at the union council level and make preparations for the next LG elections.

Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhary Fawad Ahmad, State Ministers Shahryar Afridi, Murad Saeed, Ali Muhammad Khan, SAPMs Iftikhar Durrani, Naeemul Haq and Abdul Aleem Khan attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has directed Federal Minister for National Health to dash to Thar for provision of immediate medical relief to the people suffering from various diseases. He directed the minister to examine the ground situation in the area where children were dying due to malnutrition.

Imran asked the minister to provide assistance to the affected people as the government and PTI could not ignore problems of Sindh. He issued instructions after a meeting which was attended by Sindh PTI Chief Amir Haider Bhutto and PTI Sindh Secretary General Aleem Adil Sheikh MPA.

Iftikhar Durrani, Naeemul Haq and PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister expressed his confidence in the new provincial president and secretary general of the party and impressed upon them to implement the policies and manifesto of the party.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Parliament House chamber and discussed matters relating to his ministry.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). They exchanged views on professional matters relating to Pakistan Navy.

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

