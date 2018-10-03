Anti-measles drive from 15th

MULTAN: The Punjab health department will launch a campaign against measles from October 15 to 27. Children from six months to seven years of age would be injected measles prevention injections, said the officials. Talking to journalists on Tuesday, Punjab health director general Dr Munir Ahmed Khan said that all the district health authorities had been sent circulars to observe anti-measles campaign across the province. All the field officials and pubic private schools would be included in the special campaign besides the district governments which invite the NGOs and civil society to join the campaign. He said more than 15,000 teams were taking part in this campaign and 1,90,000, children would be injected against measles.