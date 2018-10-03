Nawaz counsel fails to appear in Al-Azizia reference

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court judge express displeasure, as former PM Nawaz’s counsel failed to appear before court in Al-Azizia reference on Tuesday because of his illness.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik is hearing Al-Azizia reference against former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif.

When hearing stated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court, however, his lawyer Khawaja Haris was absent. The defence counsel sent an application to the court that he is unable to appear because of his illness. However the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor then said that he had no objection to Haris’s illness. Judge Arshad Malik remarked that a similar situation had occurred a day before yesterday. Expressing his displeasure at the defence counsel Khawaja Haris’s absence Judge Malik remarked that he had postponed all other cases for Al-Azizia reference. “His entire day goes to waste when the lawyers fail to appear,” he added. The Judge noted that the case had not made any progress in the present week. He further noted that the Supreme Court was yet to grant an extension to wrap up the corruption trial. The court has summoned witness Mehboob Alam on Wednesday (today).