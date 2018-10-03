Wed October 03, 2018
October 3, 2018

Police fail to recover abducted child

FAISALABAD: The police have so far failed to recover an 11-year-old boy, who was abducted two days ago here.

Abdullah Aman was abducted from the SOS Village, Gatwala, by some unidentified persons. The police have registered a case.

Fesco issues shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown programme due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Canal Road feeder emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station and Fatehabad feeder originating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12:30 noon, while Kashmir Road and Rehmanabad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Gulfishan, Liaqatabad, Ali Housing, Afghanabad and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Wednesday (Oct 3).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Chenabnagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm whereas Marafco, New Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, Best Export and Mobilink feeders originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Saeed Colony, Rasool Park, Rafhan, Susan Road and Pepsi feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Sugar Mill feeder origination from 132-KV Kamalia grid station will observe load shedding from 7am to 12 noon on Oct 3. Meanwhile, power supply from Hamza Board and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 12 noon while ZTM, Rasoolpur, Jhumra City, Noorwalay, Sadaqat Kamal and VAC feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Faiz Abad, Railway Road, Chenab College, Pakkaywala, Milad Chowk, Iqbal Sons Flour Mills, Mochi wla, Ashraf Shaheed, Bajoana, Kot Sai Singh and Iftikhar Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang-II grid station, Pakhera Sultan, Sherabad, Naseerabad, Satiana, Makhiyana and Shabbirabad feeders originating from 132-KV Khewa grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 12 noon on Wednesday (Oct 3, 2018).

MAN HELD: Samundri police on Tuesday arrested a man for taking the Matriculation paper instead of an original candidate. The superintendent of an examination centre arrested Ibrar Jafar of Chak 174/GB for taking the exam instead of original candidate Muhammad Azam. A case has been registered against the accused.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident here on Tuesday.

Abdul Qadir of Ayub Colony was on his way by a bike when his vehicle slipped and fell down on the road. As a result, he died instantly. The police are investigating.

Meanwhile a man died in an accident on Jaranwala Road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a vehicle hit a donkey-cart near Chak 65/GB at Jaranwala Road, leaving a 50-year-old man dead on the spot and Zahid Iqbal wounded. The police are investigating.

Husband poisoned to death: A woman allegedly poisoned her husband to death over a domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Samundri police on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Pervez, 35, of Chak 166/GB reprimanded his wife Parveen the other day. On the day of the incident, she mixed poison in his food that caused his death. Police have arrested accused the accused and registered a case.

Girl commits suicide: A girl committed suicide at Chak 64/JB on Tuesday.

Rukhsana Pervaiz ended her life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic problem. The police are investigating.

