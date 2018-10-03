Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA

National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Motion on election probe committee members to be moved in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A motion on having eight members of the proposed parliamentary committee on rigging in the 2018 general elections is expected to be moved in the Senate within two days.

Parliamentary sources told The News that the motion could be moved in the House today (Wednesday) or tomorrow (Thursday), while consultations were yet to be held regarding naming senators for the parliamentary committee. They explained that the leadership of the treasury and opposition benches had agreed in principle that both sides would get equal representation in the 24-member parliamentary panel i.e. four senators from the government side and four from the opposition benches.

As per the parliamentary practice and tradition, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani could finalise names of four senators in consultation with Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz and Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq.

As the House resumes after a day’s break, following the opposition’s demand Monday that the ongoing mini-budget debate should be wound up by Finance Minister Asad Umar and not by State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, the Senate will resume today (Wednesday).

Accepting their demand, Asad Umar will wind up the debate and is most likely to respond to probing questions, particularly from former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani regarding the decisions taken during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE.

He questioned was China taken on board prior to offering Saudi Arabia to become a part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and what was its response, if it had been taken into confidence. Quoting media reports, he also said an impression had surfaced that the government was trying to weaken the multi-billion project. He also noted that media reports also suggested that the government was sharing all CPEC details with the visiting IMF team. Referring to an interview of PM’s Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Rabbani also questioned were CPEC projects being put on hold and also mentioned visit of the army chief to Beijing for ‘fire-fighting’. He had also cited reports that Saudi Arabia had been offered to establish an oil refinery near or in Gwadar, questioning was Balochistan in the loop on this count, which shares border with Iran.

Rabbani had reminded the government that before general election 2018, Asad Umar had said that they would not seek a bailout package from IMF and then he was reported to have announced that they were not in a hurry to approach IMF while now the donor agency’s team was already in Pakistan.

On the orders of the day are two adjournment motions for consideration of their admissibility: the notice for one was given by senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Attaur Rehman and Muhammad Javed Abbasi regarding the statement made by adviser to PM on commerce that the projects of CPEC need to be put on hold for one year and the notice for the other motion was given by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh on the increase in smuggling through green channel.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur