Motion on election probe committee members to be moved in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A motion on having eight members of the proposed parliamentary committee on rigging in the 2018 general elections is expected to be moved in the Senate within two days.

Parliamentary sources told The News that the motion could be moved in the House today (Wednesday) or tomorrow (Thursday), while consultations were yet to be held regarding naming senators for the parliamentary committee. They explained that the leadership of the treasury and opposition benches had agreed in principle that both sides would get equal representation in the 24-member parliamentary panel i.e. four senators from the government side and four from the opposition benches.

As per the parliamentary practice and tradition, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani could finalise names of four senators in consultation with Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz and Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq.

As the House resumes after a day’s break, following the opposition’s demand Monday that the ongoing mini-budget debate should be wound up by Finance Minister Asad Umar and not by State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, the Senate will resume today (Wednesday).

Accepting their demand, Asad Umar will wind up the debate and is most likely to respond to probing questions, particularly from former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani regarding the decisions taken during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE.

He questioned was China taken on board prior to offering Saudi Arabia to become a part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and what was its response, if it had been taken into confidence. Quoting media reports, he also said an impression had surfaced that the government was trying to weaken the multi-billion project. He also noted that media reports also suggested that the government was sharing all CPEC details with the visiting IMF team. Referring to an interview of PM’s Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Rabbani also questioned were CPEC projects being put on hold and also mentioned visit of the army chief to Beijing for ‘fire-fighting’. He had also cited reports that Saudi Arabia had been offered to establish an oil refinery near or in Gwadar, questioning was Balochistan in the loop on this count, which shares border with Iran.

Rabbani had reminded the government that before general election 2018, Asad Umar had said that they would not seek a bailout package from IMF and then he was reported to have announced that they were not in a hurry to approach IMF while now the donor agency’s team was already in Pakistan.

On the orders of the day are two adjournment motions for consideration of their admissibility: the notice for one was given by senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Attaur Rehman and Muhammad Javed Abbasi regarding the statement made by adviser to PM on commerce that the projects of CPEC need to be put on hold for one year and the notice for the other motion was given by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh on the increase in smuggling through green channel.