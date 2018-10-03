Girl raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: A girl was allegedly raped in the fields at Chak 25/EB on Tuesday. Reportedly, a girl went to fields where accused Pervez caught and raped her.
TWO TERRORISTS REMANDED: Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court Sahiwal, Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan gave 10 days remand of two terrorists of Taliban, Sufi M Hassan Mauvia and Qari Shafqat Hanif. They were later handed over to the CTD. Police have recovered explosives, 42 detonators, ball bearings and cash.
