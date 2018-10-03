2 sisters killed in Toba accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two sisters were killed in a road accident near Chak 323/JB on Tuesday. Hina and Maryam were on their way along with their brother Hasnain on a motorcycle when a car hit their bike on Toba-Faisalabad Road. Later, a tractor-trolley coming from behind crushed both sisters to death.
WOMAN LEAVES NEWBORN IN HOSPITAL: An unidentified woman left a newborn at the DHQ Hospital on Tuesday. The woman came at the emergency children ward for the treatment of her baby girl. Later, she left the baby on a bed and fled.
