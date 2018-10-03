Killing father, grandmother: Youth, two servants nabbed

LAHORE: Investigation police Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Area arrested a youth and his two servants on charges of killing his father and grandmother Tuesday. The accused Nahel Umar with the help of his maid Soofia and her husband Jawad stabbed his father and grandmother. The accused confessed that he had nursed a grudge against his father and grandmother because they used to admonish him for not studying.