PTI govt committed to expediting business growth, says Sarwar

FAISALABAD: The PTI government is committed to expedite the growth of business by utilising maximum available resources.

It was said by Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar while addressing the 32nd annual general meeting of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association here on Tuesday. The Punjab governor said that well-planned efforts were needed for boosting production in value addition, especially in textile sector, for capturing sizeable share in the regional and international markets. He said that the government had recently announced Rs 44billion subsidy on gas prices for export-oriented sectors in Punjab to secure their competitive edge in international markets. He added that the government was committed to impart all possible facilities to the textile sector as it was playing a pivotal role in bringing economic stability. No country could achieve economic targets without the due role of exporters, he added. He said that with support of the masses, we would overcome the challenges being faced by the country. The governor said that the future of Pakistan was very bright and all resources would be mobilised for converting Pakistan according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sarwar said that the government strongly believes that economic revolution in the country could only be possible through trade promotion and all possible support to export sector was being extended to achieve optimum growth.

Textile industry was the backbone of economy and remedial measures to overcome the challenges were being taken to uplift this sector, he added. Earlier, PTEA chairman Khurram Mukhtar while addressing the participants said that the rising cost of doing business had not only stalled fresh investment in the textile industry but had also hampered the export growth. The government should devise a comprehensive strategy to counter the issues in order to accelerate the industrial pace, he maintained. Pakistani exports were under pressure due to prevailing economic financial and industrial crisis in the country, he continued.

Shaiq Javed said that utmost efforts were made to look after the trade-related issues of the members by advocating their voice at appropriate forums.

He termed the payment of long outstanding refunds as positive, which would definitely help to accelerate industrial pace in the country. Later, shields were presented to the Punjab governor and the outgoing chairman. Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Mumtaz Ahmed and a large number of textile exporters were also present.