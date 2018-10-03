PTI govt eliminated VIP culture from country, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the PTI government has eliminated the infamous VIP culture and the foundation of new Pakistan has been laid by putting the country on the right track.

He was talking to the members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions during his separate meetings Tuesday which were held at the Punjab House, Islamabad.

Detailed discussions were held to finalise strategy for the success of the PTI candidate Dr Shehzad Waseem in Senate election, solution of problems relating to the people and development schemes. Provincial ministers including Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Basharat Raja, Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Malik Muhammad Anwar along with Senate candidate Dr Shehzad Waseem were also present.

The chief minister said steps will be taken under a composite strategy for the identification and solution of people’s problems. “I belong to the most deprived area of the province. An ordinary citizen is working as the chief minister.

I have full understanding of problems relating to the people and different steps are being taken for their solution,” he added.