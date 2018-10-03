Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar's properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cost of CPEC's Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Reflections from the UNGA

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2018

Bailey to lead PM’s XI against SA

SYDNEY: Australian cricket veteran George Bailey will captain the Prime Minister’s XI in their one-day match against South Africa in Canberra at the end of the month.

The 36-year-old, who has previously led Australia in both ODI and T20 matches, said he was excited to be handed the captaincy after playing in the PM’s XI on several occasions. “Over the years, the match has provided an opportunity for some of Australia’s best emerging players to test their skills against a quality international side, and I’m sure this year will be no different,” he said. The PM’s XI clash at Manuka Oval on October 31 will be South Africa’s first match in Australia since this year’s infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town that sent shock waves through Australian cricket.

Australian captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner received one-year suspensions for their role in the incident, when sandpaper was used to alter the condition of the ball. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was also found guilty of ball-tampering during the Test tour of Australia in 2016.

