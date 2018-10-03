National cricketers not allowed to feature in Afghan League

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not allow current national players to participate in the upcoming season of Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

Pakistan cricketers last month demanded No Objection Certificates (NOC) to participate in the APL starting October 5. But the PCB is still sticking to its original decision of only allowing retired cricketers to participate in the Afghan league.

The decision means Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Ahmed would not be able to play the league. Whereas, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Faheem Ashraf will be busy with international duty, reported Geo.

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi is the only player who will be participating in this year’s tournament after the decision by the cricketing board, sources added. The APL will start from October 5 till October 21.