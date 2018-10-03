Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Reflections from the UNGA

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Sports

October 3, 2018

Curran wins young cricketer award

LONDON: England all-rounder Sam Curran won the Cricket Writers’ Club young cricketer of the year award on Tuesday while his Surrey teammate Rory Burns was named County Championship player of the year.

Curran, 20, made his Test debut against Pakistan in June and ended up as England’s man-of-the-series in a 4-1 success over India.He is averaging an impressive 36.50 with the bat and 23.23 with the ball after five Tests, with a highest score of 78 and best bowling figures of four for 74 with his left-arm swing.

Surrey captain Burns led from the front with a tally of 1,359 runs at an average of 64.71, including four hundreds, as the County Championship title returned to the Oval for the first time since 2002.

The 28-year-old finally forced his way into the England squad, where he will now have a chance to fill a vacancy at the top of the order following Alastair Cook’s retirement from international cricket. Natalie Sciver, captain of the Surrey Stars side that won the Kia Super League title, won the CWC’s women’s award.

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

